COVID-19 vaccine

Biden to announce US will share more COVID-19 vaccines globally

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden: New CDC mask guidance marks 'great day for America'

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to announce Monday that his administration will share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with other countries in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already committed to sharing by July 4, according to an administration official.

Biden will say the US will share at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next month, totaling 80 million doses that are set to be sent abroad. Those additional 20 million doses will consist of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as AstraZeneca, which has to be approved by federal regulators before being shipped overseas. That effort is underway.

Biden will also say White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients is in charge of this effort, in coordination with the National Security Council and State Department.

Bloomberg was first to report the news of the additional doses being shared.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & world
COVID-19 VACCINE
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy to make 'important' schools announcement
COVID Updates: K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year, CDC says
Free ticket vaccine incentives to launch soon to these NYC attractions
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo announces NY to adopt CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy to make 'important' schools announcement
Asian woman harassed, spit on inside NYC subway train
JFK flight diverted after passenger snorts substance, becomes abusive
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
NYPD adding 250 officers to transit system as subway resumes 24/7 service
Show More
19-year police veteran accused of running meth lab out of NJ home
Mayor calls NYC Pride's ban on NYPD participation a mistake
Driver crashes into front of NYC home, flees scene
How to stop those unwanted robocalls
Breastfeeding mom barred from volleyball tournament
More TOP STORIES News