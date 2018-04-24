POLITICS

Brooklyn bodega shuts down to protest Trump travel ban ahead of Supreme Court hearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on a Brooklyn bodega protesting the Trump travel ban.

Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The legality of President Trump's controversial travel ban from eight mostly Muslim countries will be argued Wednesday before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuesday night, a deli in Brooklyn closed its doors for an hour in protest of the travel ban. For them, it is personal.

"I miss my grandmother. It's been a long time since I seen her," said Mohammad Alluhabi.

For Mohammad, the travel ban isn't about national security, it's about his grandmother.

"It's not fair," he said.

Mohammad's father Shamsan owns the 80th Street Deli in Bay Ridge, and his 70-year-old mother is in Yemen, one of eight countries included in President Trump's travel ban.

She lives there as a brutal civil war swirls around her.

Wednesday the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether the travel ban that keeps Shamsan's mother in Yemen should stand.

"In Yemen there is too much trouble, too much war," said Shamsan. "One day she's going to pass away."

For Shamsan and his family, the travel ban is real. It keeps his mother trapped in a dangerous war zone, separate from him and his family. In Bay Ridge, he's not alone. A lot of people are in the same position.

"In our district this is a very personal thing, it's very real," said City Councilman Justin Brannan of Bay Ridge. "It's something that folks whether they have family back home or they're waiting for family to come here, whatever it may be, the anxiety and the fear is very, very real."

New York has seen several protests of the president's three travel bans, and the first two were dropped because of court challenges. The president believes the current version will survive.

Shamsan just wants to see his mom.

"I miss her, it's five years I don't see her," he said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationtravelpoliticssupreme courtBay RidgeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News