City announces Outreach NYC and new deputy mayor of health and human services

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to name a physician with extensive public sector experience as the new deputy mayor for Health and Human Services.The position that was vacated nearly five months ago.Mayor de Blasio apparently selected Raul Perea-Henze, who served as President Obama's assistant secretary for policy and planning at the Department of Veterans Affairs.The position's portfolio under the previous deputy mayor, Herminia Palacio, including homelessness, health care and the city's antipoverty work, as well as public health issues like measles, opioid overdoses and teen smoking.The city is also announcing the launch of Outreach NYC.It's a city-wide, multi-agency effort to help homeless New Yorkers across all five boroughs.The initiative will mobilize thousands of frontline City Agency staff to request outreach assistance via 311 when they observe individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness, with the goal of continuing to help more unsheltered New Yorkers transition off the streets and subways into transitional and permanent settings.The departments of sanitation, health and mental hygiene, fdny, department of buildings, and the parks department are all playing a role in the new program and will submit service requests for the individuals they encounter.Then those service requests will help provide assistance with a multi-agency response."We've made significant progress in addressing our city's homelessness crisis under Turning the Tide - and with Outreach NYC, we're announcing new steps to take that progress even further," said Mayor de Blasio. We cannot attempt to address this issue in a vacuum. It's time we all wear one uniform. Outreach NYC is our all-hands-on-deck approach to bring even more people in off the streets."----------