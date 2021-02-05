coronavirus new york

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo, Murphy hold joint news conference to push for federal relief, SALT repeal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers from New York and New Jersey are pushing to repeal a provision in the 2017 tax cut law that limits the state and local tax deduction, also known as SALT.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy are holding a news conference on Friday to discuss that proposal and the COVID-19 relief that the states need.

The 2017 tax law capped the SALT deduction at $10,000. Political leaders from high tax states have been opposed to the cap because their residents feel the pinch.

Republicans and some Democrats oppose the repeal because high-income taxpayers would benefit.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY), Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) are among the co-sponsors of the bill in the House.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) introduced similar legislation.

