New York Governor Cuomo: 'I am not going to resign' amid sexual harassment investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting the investigation into the claims made by two former staffers, and a woman that Cuomo met at a wedding has also spoken out.
Cuomo pledged his full cooperation with the investigation and apologized for making women feel uncomfortable.
"The lawyers say that I shouldn't say anything until that review is over, I'm a lawyer too, but I want New Yorkers to hear directly from me on that. I fully support a woman's right to come forward, it should be encouraged in every way. I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it, I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that is not easy to say but it is the truth," Cuomo said.
The governor profusely apologized while asking the people of New York to wait for the facts to come out.
"I ask the people of this state to wait for the facts of the attorney general's report before forming an opinion, get the facts please before forming an opinion," Cuomo said.
He was clear in saying he would not resign when asked by reporters if he should step aside.
"I'm going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do," he said.
The governor called the situation a learning experience.
"I also want you to know that I have learned from what has been an incredible, difficult situation for me as well as other people, and I've learned an important lesson. I'm sorry, I'm sorry for whatever pain I caused anyone, I never intended it, and I will be the better for this experience," he said.
One point the governor wanted to make was he said he never touched anyone inappropriately.
"I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable," he said. "I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. And, I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone. Or, hurt anyone. Or, cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do."
Attorney Debra Katz, who is representing Bennett, said the news conference "was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better."
The calls for Cuomo's resignation have been growing louder as state legislators are in the final stages of formulating a bill that will scale back the governor's pandemic powers moving forward.
The governor said they had an agreement on the bill that is meant to curb his emergency power.
However, portraying the bill as resulting from an "agreement" is different than how the Legislature might frame it. Lawmakers have sought to check Cuomo's power after the feds began investigating how the administration handled nursing home death data.
Cuomo is hanging onto his office thanks to continued support from the stronger of the two camps in the Democratic party, which is insisting on letting state Attorney General Letitia James conduct her investigation.
It is that group of state lawmakers and established Democrats that represent Cuomo's best hope of political survival moving forward. But for some members of that group, like Democratic Sen. Rachel May, of Syracuse, patience only goes so far.
"The governor's treatment of employees, legislators and even casual acquaintances has overstepped a bright line, and his attempts to explain the pattern of behavior doesn't come close to showing that he really gets it," she wrote in a statement. "The alleged behaviors are not just harassment, they are an abuse of power and should be treated as such. My preference is to let the independent investigation proceed, and proceed quickly, but it is getting harder and harder to see a way forward to doing our jobs with this governor in place."
On the other side of the party is a smaller, less influential group of Democrats, like state Sen Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, who are both calling for Cuomo to resign immediately.
"He must spare New York the continued shame of having a governor whose actions evidence his clear disrespect for women," Abinanti said Wednesday. "He no longer commands the respect necessary to lead New York. He is distracted and cannot give his undivided attention to continue safely navigating New Yorkers through the ongoing deadly pandemic. He is a distraction to the serious conversations necessary to completing an on-time budget."
James Skoufis, chair of the state Senate Investigations Committee, also called on the governor to resign.
"I cannot in good conscience wait for a months long inquiry by the attorney general to run its course," he said. "I have seen sufficient evidence to conclude that, beyond a reasonable doubt, the governors behavior represents a pattern of abuse that deems him unfit for office. Governor Cuomo must resign."
State Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, a close Cuomo ally, said it's "premature" to opine before the investigation concludes. That inquiry has yet to begin.
James said her office is working to hire an outside law firm to conduct it.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
