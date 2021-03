Gov. Cuomo prioritized family members and associates for COVID testing: Reports

EMBED >More News Videos Dave Evans has the latest in the growing scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new controversy is surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over COVID testing at the beginning of the pandemic.According to reports, the governor used state resources to prioritize testing for his family and associates, including his brother, CNN anchorman Chris Cuomo.Reports say a top state official was sent in a state trooper's car to Chris Cuomo's home in South Hampton to collect a sample last March.That sample was then driven more than 6 hours by a state trooper to the Wadsworth state testing lab in Albany.Others who were allegedly given special treatment: Cuomo's mother, a sister and top officials, including MTA chairman Pat Foye, Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton and state legislators and their families.The Times Union and the New York Times report that the samples from Cuomo's family members were pushed to the front of the line, during the time when the state was working to contain the initial outbreak in New Rochelle.The governor says despite the many controversies around him, he is still focused and getting his job done."I say it's clearly not true, because the reality is the exact opposite," Cuomo said. "We're opening new vaccination centers all over the state. We've increased capacity dramatically. You've seen me doing that when negotiating the budget as we speak, and we've been doing that we're making good progress on that. So they were just wrong."Cuomo spokesperson Richard Azzopardi issued the following statement:CNN released this statement:A representative for the governor said that the use of state troopers to drive samples was common last year this time as they were working on contact tracing and containing the spread.----------