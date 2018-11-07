POLITICS

Election day 2018: Democrat Ned Lamont elected next governor of Connecticut

By SUSAN HAIGH
HARTFORD, Connecticut --
Connecticut's battle for governor between Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski was too close to call into the early morning hours Wednesday, but once more votes were counted, it became clear that Lamont could claim victory.

Republican Bob Stefanowski conceded the election Wednesday morning.

The two major party candidates jostled for months over who was better is positioned to fix Connecticut's fiscal ills.

"One thing that we're sure of, when the votes are counted, we are confident that Ned Lamont's going to be the next governor of the state of Connecticut," said Mark Bradley, noting that results from Democratic-friendly cities and towns were still being tallied.

The scenario was reminiscent of 2010, another tight gubernatorial race that took poll workers several days to count the vote.

