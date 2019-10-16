WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Politics
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
politics
democrats
2020 presidential election
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect critically wounded in Brooklyn police-involved shooting
Loved ones say goodbye to teens killed in fiery NY crash
Manhole mystery: Body found in NYC could be homeless man who fell
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
Man stabbed, punched and robbed while walking home in NYC
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in LI Whole Foods parking lot
ALCS Game 3: Cole pitches Astros past Yankees for 2-1 series lead
Show More
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
Police searching for man after car stolen with 6-year-old inside
Man bashes tractor trailer with bat in Staten Island road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News