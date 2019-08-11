Dozens arrested after anti-ICE protesters partially shut down West Side Highway in New York City

Breaking !!! Arrests begin as activists blocking the west side highway.



Demanding an end to ICE’s terrorizing of immigrant communities and to all detention and separation of families at the border.#ShutDownICE #DignityNotDetention pic.twitter.com/dnqUogBtGw — Gili Getz 🔥 (@giligetz) August 10, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens were arrested Saturday after protesters against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had partially blocked the West Side Highway in Manhattan, the NYPD said.Commuters were advised to expect road closures at 12th Avenue and West 22nd Street, and traffic on the West Side was backed up for miles.Video shows dozens of demonstrators sitting in the middle of the highway, linking arms and chanting, "ICE lurks here."Some held signs that read "close the camps" and "ICE hides here."Video shows a heavy NYPD presence as an automated voice advises protesters to move to the sidewalks."You are unlawfully in the roadway and obstructing vehicular traffic. You are ordered to leave the roadway," the automated command repeats.