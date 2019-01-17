GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown: Resources for furloughed employees in greater NYC area

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The longest government shutdown in United States history has left more than 800,000 federal employees furlough or working without pay.

This includes thousands in the greater New York City who have lived without a paycheck since December 21. They won't receive their next paychecks until the government reopens.

With no end in sight, here are some resources they can use to stay afloat:

Food: New York City residents can click here access a map that lists food pantries available to federal workers in need. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, with locations around the state, is also assisting the state's 5,000 residents in financial limbo.

Long Island Cares in Hauppauge will connect furlough workers in Nassau and Suffolk counties to food assistance.

In Connecticut, the Coast Guard Academy opened to help Coast Guard and academy workers.

Some local restaurants, like Hidden Grounds Coffee in Hoboken and Saffron in Wychoff, are offering free food to workers who show their federal IDs.

Banks: Banks, credit card companies, lenders and loan servicers also have assistance options available. Experts say it's best to take advantage of this help before missing payments. Included in the list: Bank of America, Chase, Discover, Wells Fargo and more.

Beer: Yes, you read that correctly. If you just want to do your part and buy a furloughed federal worker a beer, there's a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where people are coming together to buy local craft brews for federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

RELATED: Have you been impacted by the government shutdown? Share your story here!
Movies: BAM Rose Cinemas in Brooklyn is offering free admission to the first show of the day of any film currently playing.

Massages: Massage Outpost, with several locations in Brooklyn, will give free massages to furloughed workers.

Cell phone service: Most of the major wireless providers, including Verizon, Spring and AT&T, are working with government employees, offering short-term assistance or flexible payments.
Water bills: New York City is offering payment plan options to any residents who need help with their water bills.

Car Payments: Several auto lenders are offering payment relief to workers affected by the shutdown. Several companies, such as Toyota, Ford, Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz have options such as payment deferrals and late fee waivers.

Click here for New York City's homepage for federal shutdown resources.

