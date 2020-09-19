Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's stunning legacy began in Brooklyn

Joan Ruth Bader was born in 1933 in a Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Her father was a Jewish immigrant from Ukraine and her mother was born in New York to Austrian Jewish parents.
Ginsburg attended and graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn.
At James Madison High School in Brooklyn where #rbg graduated from. At 11pm on @ABC7NY what happens next for #scotus. #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/RWHWaR7nTZ— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 19, 2020
Before becoming a Supreme Court justice in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter's administration, she received her bachelor's degree at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
It was there that she graduated with a bachelor's degree in government.
Ginsburg would then enroll in Harvard Law School, before returning to New York City and transferring to Columbia Law School, where she would earn her law degree, setting in motion a stunning career.
Columbia Law School released a statement Friday mourning the passing of Ginsburg:
"Today is the saddest of days for our community. We are heartbroken by the news that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg '59, has died. It is difficult to find words adequate to capture the magnitude of this loss in the life of our institution, nor the scale of her legacy within the modern American legal consciousness. Since 1958, when she arrived at Columbia Law School for her 3L year, Justice Ginsburg made an indelible impact at every turn-first as a star student, then as a trailblazing and dauntless professor and advocate, and finally as a devoted alumna. In Columbia Law School's long and venerable history, I am hard pressed to think of an individual who more singularly elevated our collective aspirations. Her foundational work to advance gender equality, her commitment to the public good, and more than 40 years of path marking jurisprudence-characterized in equal measure by its courage and by its precision-made her an icon to generations of lawyers and ordinary citizens alike. For many, myself included, she was a personal hero."
With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the fate of abortion rights, gender, and racial equality now hang in the balance. Of the nine Supreme Court justices, five lean Conservative, four lean Liberal. Ginsburg's death came just 46 days before the election, and here's what's next for the Supreme Court.
Her roots to New York City have been revered by many, including Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, and Glenn Close.
Following surgery in 2019, the celebrities sent Ginsburg a "get well soon" card which included a statement from Lee, labeling her as the "Judge of Brooklyn."
Celebrities aren't the only ones who revere the justice, a New York City native spent her free time crocheting Ruth Bader Ginsburg dolls for a good cause back in 2018.
Tributes also poured in from several New York politicians following Ginsburg's death, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020
During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration.
Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America.
Like so many of you, I’m crushed that we lost an incomparable icon.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 18, 2020
A daughter of Brooklyn.
A tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality.
She was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She never backed down from a fight. Tonight her hometown and world mourn.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of the Supreme Court justice.
Justice Ginsburg was 87.
