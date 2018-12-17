New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to roll out his agenda for the 2019 legislative session.This plan could include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in New York State.It's amazing considering just last year city police were still arresting people for smoking weed in public and the governor was totally against legalization.All of that has changed.Governor Cuomo is expected to talk about his plans to legalize and tax adult-use cannabis when he lays out his upcoming legislative agenda this morning at the New York City Bar Association.City Comptroller Scott Stringer estimated the move could bring in $1.3 billion in annual tax revenue at the state and local level, including about $336 million for the city alone.Cuomo said on a radio show that he's laying out his new progressive agenda in such a public way, in part, to push back on the Trump administration."This is a much different year given the assault of the federal government," Governor Cuomo said. "There's no doubt that New York has to stand up for itself and we have to fight Washington and we have to protect ourselves and we need state laws that do that."Just last year he called it a gateway drug.But polls show people favor legalizing it and now with Democratic majorities in the legislature it's more likely to pass.----------