Hillary Clinton returns to Democratic National Convention championing women in politics | WATCH

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6378851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 28) Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6376436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 20) Jill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

Full text of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2020 DNC speech:

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. -- Hillary Clinton is reminding people of her 2016 loss despite winning 3 million more votes than Donald Trump as she urges Democrats not to sit the election out so he can't "sneak or steal his way to victory."Addressing the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday from her home in Chappaquiddick, New York, Clinton says she hoped Trump would put his ego aside and be the president America needs, but that hasn't happened.Recalling a moment when Trump asked Black voters in 2016 what they had to lose by supporting him, Clinton said: "Now we know."As the first woman nominated for president in America, Clinton is also recalling the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. It gave women the right to vote, though women of color fought for decades more to truly be included. She wore a white suit, the color representing the suffrage movement.Clinton says she knows about "the slings and arrows" that vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will face as a Black woman on the ticket."Believe me: This former district attorney and attorney general can handle them all," she added.Good evening.After the last election, I said, "We owe Donald Trump an open mind and the chance to lead." I really meant it. Every president deserves that. And Trump walked into the Oval Office with so much set up for him: A strong economy. Plans for managing crises-like a pandemic.Yes, we Democrats would have disagreed with him on many, many things. But if he had put his own interests and ego aside-if he could have seen the humanity in a child ripped from her parents at the border or a protester calling for justice or a family whose home was destroyed by a wildfire who happened to live in a blue state-if he had even tried to govern well and lead us all-he might have proved us wrong. And that would have been a good thing, for America and the world.I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. Because America needs a better president than this.America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities. Throughout this crisis, Americans have kept going-checking on neighbors, showing up to jobs at grocery stores and nursing homes. Because it still takes a village.We need leaders equal to this moment. We need Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.Everyone has a story about Joe's thoughtfulness and empathy. I remember him calling after my mother, Dorothy, died. We talked about being raised by strong, no-nonsense women. When I walked with him through the house where he grew up in Scranton, he remembered every detail-about the house, the neighborhood, the people who lived there, and the values they shared. There is no better testament to Joe's character than his family-including his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who has said she will keep her teaching job as First Lady. That's outstanding.And boy, did Joe, pick the right partner in Kamala Harris-another daughter of an extraordinary mother. Kamala is relentless in the pursuit of justice, and uncommonly kind. When her press secretary Tyrone Gayle, a remarkable young man who had also worked on my campaign, was dying of cancer, she dropped everything to be with him in his final moments. Because that's who she is.I know a thing or two about the slings and arrows coming her way. Kamala can handle them all.This is the team to pull our nation back from the brink and build back better. But they can't do it without all of us.For four years, people have said to me, "I didn't realize how dangerous he was." "I wish I could go back and do it over." "I should have voted." This can't be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election. If you're voting by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker.Most of all, no matter what, vote. And convince everyone you know to vote.Remember in 2016 when Trump asked: "What do you have to lose?" Well, now we know: our health, our jobs, even our lives. Our leadership in the world and, yes, our post office. As Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders warned us on Monday: If Trump is re-elected, it will get even worse. My friends, we need unity now more than ever.But let's set our sights higher than getting one man out of the White House. Let's vote for the jobs Joe will create, and for emergency relief that lifts small businesses and hardworking people. Because it's wrong that the wealthiest Americans got $400 billion richer during the pandemic while 40 million people lost their jobs.Vote for parents struggling to balance their child's education and their safety. And for health care workers fighting COVID-19 with no help from the White House. Vote for paid family leave and health care for everyone. Vote to protect Social Security, Medicare, reproductive rights, and our planet.Vote for DREAMers and their families. For law enforcement that serves and respects communities of color. Vote for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, because Black Lives Matter.Vote to make sure we-not a foreign adversary-choose our president.Vote for the America we saw in the roll call last night: diverse, compassionate, full of energy and hope. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are.Remember: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take. It. From. Me. We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory. So text VOTE to 30330 and let's go win.One hundred years ago yesterday, the 19th Amendment was ratified. It took seven decades of suffragists marching, picketing, and going to jail to push us closer to that more perfect union. Fifty-five years ago, John Lewis marched and bled in Selma because that work was unfinished.Tonight I am thinking of the girls and boys who see themselves in America's future because of Kamala Harris-a Black woman, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and our nominee for Vice President of the United States. This is our country's story: breaking down barriers and expanding the circle of possibility.So to all the young people: Don't give up on America. Despite our flaws and problems, we have come so far. And we can still be a more just and equal country, full of opportunities previous generations could never have imagined.There's a lot of heartbreak in America right now-and the truth is, many things were broken before the pandemic. But, as the saying goes, the world breaks everyone at one point or another, and afterward, many are stronger in the broken places. Joe Biden knows how to heal, because he's done it himself.So come November, we will be strong together. We will heal together. We will redeem the soul and promise of this country together. We will elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris-together.