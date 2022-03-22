Politics

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Clinton tweeted that she tested positive, but says she has "mild cold symptoms" but is otherwise feeling fine.



The former first lady says her husband Bill Clinton tested negative and is quarantining until the household is fully in the clear.

The news comes just hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she tested positive for COVID-19 for second time.

She not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
