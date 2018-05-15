POLITICS

Hundreds expected to pack Long Beach meeting amid tax hike plan

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the Long Beach meeting amid tax hike plan.

By
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Hundreds of residents are expected to pack a Long Beach budget hearing Tuesday amid a city plan to raise taxes.

Officials say the proposed 12.36 percent hike, about $400 per year, is necessary in order to close a $4.5 million budget deficit next year.

The city is projecting increased spending and operating costs and declining revenue. But residents said some of the tax increase is to cover raises for employees and millions of dollars in retirement and management separation payments - some of which were made to people who still work for the city.

"Our corporate counsel, he's still there, so his separation payment of $128,000, why is he getting it?" resident Katherine DiMonda asked. "Most of the residents haven't had any of their questions regarding the separation payouts adequately answered by any of the administration or city council."

Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne attempted to speak with acting Long Beach City Manager Michael Tangney about the separation payouts, but he refused to take any questions on the subject and stormed out of his office.

The city has already cut weekend bus service and has not ruled out layoffs. Sewer, refuse and water fees are also expected to go up.

"I know in my personal life, if I have money that I don't have enough of, I start cutting back on things," resident James Kirklin said. "I don't go asking my neighbors to pitch in and help me pay for my bills."

The city has blamed part of its financial woes on $4 million to $5 million it said it is owed from FEMA for Superstorm Sandy payments.

In March, the New York state comptroller declared Long Beach in significant fiscal stress due to its short-term borrowing and deteriorating fund balances.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstaxespoliticsbudgetLong BeachNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News