Lawmakers tour crumbling North River tunnel in push for Gateway funding

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a renewed push for funding for a new tunnel under the Hudson River after lawmakers toured the current crumbling rail tunnel.The hope is that lawmakers walked away understanding the urgency to fund Hudson River rail projects.Democrats from the House Transportation Committee got an up close look, going in the tunnel overnight.This is part of a two-day trip where they will also speak to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during a hearing later Friday.The century-old tunnel is crumbling after Superstorm Sandy put it underwater.Officials say without money, the rail tunnel will eventually be unusable.Democrats are hopeful to get federal dollars from the president's infrastructure plan, but say they can pass a bill and get it done without him.They're hoping for funding to repair the old tunnel plus money for the new Gateway Tunnel project.----------