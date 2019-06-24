ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attending a community discussion on immigration in Queens on Monday.
Pelosi is appearing at Elmhurst Hospital Center as part of her 'Speaker in the House' series.
Congresswoman Grace Meng is hosting the event, which will include immigration activists and immigration advocacy organizations.
They will be discussing ways to improve the immigration process as well as next year's census.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
House Speaker Pelosi in Queens to discuss immigration
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More