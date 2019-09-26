Long Island Republicans unswayed by impeachment inquiry

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5568345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter takes a look at the impeachment process.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The impeachment injury has dominated news headlines, creating a palpable sense of anxiety and uncertainty.Yet on Long Island, a place where staunch support for Donald Trump dates back to before the presidential election, the impeachment firestorm hasn't seemed to change minds.Around 40 miles east of the dark blue New York City, Lindenhurst in Suffolk County appears red on 2016 election result maps. And residents there say Democrats should let the president do his job."President Trump is doing a good job. He's doing a great job. If the Democrats just leave him alone and let him do his job, everything would be fine," said John Gusmano, a Lindenhurst Republican voter.One man even interrupted WABC Reporter Stacey Sager's interview to call out the "fake news.""If you did your job as journalists, no one would harass you," the man said.A few of the area's Democrats said they'd like the impeachment process to move forward, mostly for the sake of transparency."Impeachment should be fine ... it's not meant to say you're out. It's meant to challenge the position directly of these guys," said James Cullen, a Democratic voter.But few in both parties actually believe impeachment proceedings will remove him from office. Democrats in Roslyn suggested their hope is that voters decide on Election Day.----------