Mayor bans New York City agencies from buying single-use plastics

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order Thursday to exchange single-use plastics for compostable or recyclable alternatives the city.De Blasio said this executive order will reduce the city's carbon emissions by about 500 tons per year, decrease plastic pollution, and reduce risks to wildlife.Single-use plastic foodware includes plastic straws, cutlery, plates, bowls, cups, and trays. The city estimates that it uses at least 1.1 million pounds of these products each year."We say no to plastics. We say no to fossil fuels. We say yes to a better and fairer future ... this is one action today and there must be many more, and they must be frequent, they must be intense, they must be everywhere," he said.De Blasio said this measure will reduce the purchase of single-use plastics by city agencies by 95 percent. However, necessary items, such as plastic straws used by people with disabilities, will continue to be made available.The mayor also his support for pending city legislation to reduce single-use plastics in private establishments.