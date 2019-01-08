Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents

Breaking news: Mayor tells @Morning_Joe & @WillieGeist that NYC will begin guaranteeing comprehensive health care to every resident, regardless of someone’s ability pay or immigration status. There are 600k uninsured in New York City right now. pic.twitter.com/AIl1eMS2qd — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) January 8, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing Tuesday that the city is rolling out a program to provide health care to all New York City residents, including undocumented immigrants.NYC Care will ensure health care for the estimated 600,000 people without health insurance in the city.Health care will be guaranteed to all residents, regardless of someone's ability pay or immigration status.The mayor will hold a press conference to announce the details of the plan at 11 a.m.----------