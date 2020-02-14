Politics

Mayor de Blasio to endorse Bernie Sanders in race for president, ABC News reports

ABC News is reporting that Mayor Bill de Blasio will endorse Bernie Sanders in the race for president.

De Blasio, a one-time candidate himself, endorsed Hillary Clinton over Sanders four years ago.

The Mayor is expected to accompany Sanders to Nevada this weekend.

Sanders swore de Blasio into his second term of office.

