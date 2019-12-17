Politics

Mayor vows to end New York City street homelessness 'as we know it'

NEW YORK CITY -- Mayor Bill de Blasio released a plan Tuesday to get virtually all of the estimated 3,600 people who are living on New York City streets and in the subway system into shelters and homes within five years.

The mayor's plan to "end street homelessness as we know it," dubbed "The Journey Home," includes adding 1,000 new "safe haven" beds in houses of worship and 1,000 new apartments earmarked for homeless people.

City officials say the 3,600 people living on the streets and subways represent just 5% of the city's total homeless population of more than 70,000.

Some 18,000 city employees from several departments are being trained to document street homelessness and to use the 311 information system to match people living on the streets with services.

Because many of the street homeless have mental health and substance abuse problems, the plan includes access to medical and mental health services managed by non-profits.

The problem of street homelessness in New York City came into sharp focus in October when a homeless man, Randy Santos, allegedly bludgeoned four other men to death in Chinatown. Santos, 24, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

