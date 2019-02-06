Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5123069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject 'the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution' Tuesday night.

Co-worker: I see we’re running a little late today.



Me: Mind yo bidness. #PelosiClap pic.twitter.com/3QTeXw027Y — 𝚒𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚗𝚢𝚕𝚊𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚎 (@iamebonylaquise) February 6, 2019

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019

The complicated dynamic between between Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on full display during the State of the Union address.The president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke.After Trump called for an end to 'revenge politics' between Democrats and Republicans, Pelosi suddenly became more animated with a clap that has the internet talking.