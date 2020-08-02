stimulus funds

New stimulus bill: Pelosi blames Trump for expired $600 unemployment boost, Mnuchin 'surprised' Dems won't accept one-week extension

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the 30 million unemployed Americans who lost their $600 federal unemployment boost should blame President Donald Trump for the stalemate in COVID-19 relief bill negotiations.

"He's the one who's standing in the way of that. We've been for the $600. They have a $200 proposal, which does meet the needs of America's working families, and it's a condescension, quite frankly, because they're saying, 'They really don't need it. They're just staying home because they make more money at $600,'" she said during an interview with Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week."

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, chief negotiators of the stimulus deal, spoke exclusively on the show after meeting Saturday and reporting progress.

VIDEO | Mnuchin: Trump 'very concerned' over expired unemployment boost
EMBED More News Videos

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on ABC's "This Week" about negotiations over the new COVID-19 relief bill.



Political pressure is mounting to restore the expired supplemental unemployment benefit. The Trump administration is willing to extend the newly expired $600 jobless benefit for at least one week. But Democrats labeled that plan as a political stunt and are pushing for more, like state and local government aid, food stamp increases, and assistance to renters and homeowners.

"The president is very concerned about the expiration of the unemployment insurance," Mnuchin said in response to Pelosi's interview. "We proposed a one-week extension at $600 so that while we negotiate a longer-term solution, at least all these people don't lose their money, and I'm surprised that the Democrats won't agree to that. They are insistent on having this as part of a larger deal."

Still, about one-third of Senate Republicans had been fighting to trim back the $600 benefit, saying it must be slashed so that people don't make more in unemployment than they would if they returned to work.

Pelosi argued that the $600 boost does not disincentivize Americans from going back to work, citing a Yale University study suggesting that unemployed people with larger percentage gains in their benefits were no less likely to return to work than those with smaller increases.

Pelosi called the GOP characterization "disrespectful" and emphasized the importance of keeping people out of poverty.
"They're subjecting someone who gets $600 to scrutiny that they won't subject some of the people who get millions of dollars in the PPP," she said.

Mnuchin said he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows presented "three or four" different counteroffers to the Democrat's federal unemployment proposal but would not specify details.

"[We] understand that unemployment is supposed to be wage replacement, so it should be tied to some percentage of wages. The fact that we had a flat number was only an issue of an emergency," he said.

Mnuchin also pointed to areas of bipartisan support within the bill, like funding for personal protective equipment and a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

But Pelosi said Democrats are not willing to back down on their $600-per-week plan. She responded to comments from colleague House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., who told CNN on Tuesday "it's not $600 or bust."

"The amount of money that's given as unemployment insurance should relate to the rate of unemployment. So as that goes down, you can consider something less than the $600," she said.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusstimulus fundsu.s. & worldnancy pelosicongresspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock
Trump dismisses COVID-19 aid for cities, lashes out at GOP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No shark sightings: Beachgoers can enter water, with restrictions
COVID Updates: Texas surpasses New York in total number of cases
Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC
We could get 2-4 inches of rain from Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
One day after deadly shooting, fire destroys Long Island home
NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight
Show More
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday
Boat traveled at high rate of speed in deadly accident: Coast Guard
NYC did not have their school plan on time, Cuomo says
George Floyd's brother, Eric Garner's mother on hand for BLM mural painting in NJ
More TOP STORIES News