POLITICS

New Trump Administration proposal would make it harder for immigrants to get green cards

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It is the latest Trump Administration move that is aimed squarely at dramatically changing immigration policy. A proposal that would make it harder for foreigners living in the United States to qualify for permanent residency if they've received public benefits like Medicaid, public housing or food aid.

Reaction from immigration advocates on Saturday was swift.

"It's just another example of malevolence by this administration against the immigrant community. Communities that come here that work, that contribute to the economy," said Claudia Calhoon of the NY Immigration Coalition.

The Department of Homeland Security's proposal would drastically expand the definition of who is considered a 'public charge.'

Decades-old guidelines narrowly define public charge to be a person 'primarily dependent on the government for subsistence.'

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen says the new rule would promote immigrant self-sufficiency and ensure that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers.

Immigrant advocates call it an effort to cut legal immigration without going through Congress.

'Make the Road New York' released a statement saying,
"The proposed changes mark a dramatic escalation in the Trump Administration's attempt to strip immigrants of their legal status and criminalize poverty in communities of color across this country. Trump is targeting immigrant families - including U.S.-born children."

The Legal Aid Society added,

"This heartless proposal again reveals the Trump Administration's deep disdain towards immigrants and their children, especially immigrants of color."

Other advocates point out, this it would not penalize the undocumented, rather those who followed the rules.

The changes would apply to those seeking visas or legal permanent residency. They will not affect those applying for citizenship.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformcitizenship
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate panel
Trump says he wants to rid Justice Department of 'lingering stench'
NJ sheriff resigns after recording of racist, homophobic comments
Trump drops civil tone, attacks Kavanaugh's accuser by name
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman charged with stabbing 3 babies, 2 adults at birthing center
Yankees clinch playoff spot, earn AL wild card after walk-off win over Orioles
Police investigating deadly Brooklyn motorcycle accident
Teen fatally shot while playing basketball at Brooklyn playground
Family of man who died at Stop and Shop calls for store boycott
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate panel
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Show More
Police: Bicyclist killed by driver impaired by drugs on Long Island
Historic settlement house in Hell's Kitchen being saved
Paul Simon wraps up farewell tour back home in Queens
Trump says he wants to rid Justice Department of 'lingering stench'
Funeral for NJ group home resident killed by hit-and-run driver
More News