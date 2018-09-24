POLITICS

New York City holding public meetings on legalizing marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details on the meetings.

Eyewitness News
ALBANY, New York --
New York state is hosting three public listening sessions this week in New York City to gather input on proposals to legalize recreational marijuana.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday in Queens, Tuesday in Brooklyn and Wednesday on Staten Island.

CLICK HERE for more details about the listening sessions.

Several listening sessions have already been held upstate, and more are planned throughout the state. On Friday, two more in Westchester and Suffolk counties were added to the calendar for October.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are expected to take up proposals to legalize and regulate marijuana next year. State officials say the listening sessions will help guide them as they work out the details of the legislation.

A new NYPD marijuana policy also went into effect recently to cut down on drug arrests in New York City.

Police now issue summonses for most marijuana offenses instead of making arrests.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanalegislationNew York legislationNew YorkQueensBrooklynStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Public meetings on legalizing marijuana to be held in New York City
POLITICS
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
Congressman's siblings star in attack ad for his opponent
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
Trump wants green cards limited for immigrants on benefits
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
Trump wants green cards limited for immigrants on benefits
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
Show More
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Subway passengers sickened after man sprays unknown substance
Mold displaces more than 200 college students from dorm
4 shot while attending outdoor party on Long Island
Security plans, street closures set for UN General Assembly in NYC
More News