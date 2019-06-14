NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio calls for ban of all civilian helicopters in Manhattan following deadly crash

This proposed ban would affect all helicopters besides police, first responders, and the media.
This comes after pilot Tim McCormack died when his chopper crashed on the roof of the 54-story Equitable Building on 7th Avenue and 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash, but weather conditions were poor at the time.
A senior FAA official told ABC News this is believed to be an accident and the helicopter lost contact with the LGA tower. Preliminary information from law enforcement sources is the helicopter was in trouble and tried to land at the nearest flat spot.
The mayor said his administration has made progress in reducing tourist helicopter flights by 50% and restricting them to fly over the river corridors.
"But the fact that helicopter pilots can do anything they want, there is no true oversight, there is no sanctioning, there is no enforcement, and go over the most populated place in the country, that makes no sense," de Blasio said on WNYC-AM.
In response to the mayor, the FAA said "It would be premature to consider any actions pending the outcome of the investigation."
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube