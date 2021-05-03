coronavirus new york city

New York City municipal workers head back into the office today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are some big steps forward in the reopening process in New York.

Restrictions on bars are loosening, and employees for the City of New York who have been working from home are heading back into the office.

We are talking about tens of thousands of workers who will return to the office Monday. The city is the largest employer in the five boroughs.

But, some are pushing back against the demands to return to in-person work.

A rally was held over the weekend outside City Hall where workers accused the mayor of using them as political pawns.

They say workspaces have not been properly partitioned and ventilation hasn't been updated.

On top of that, there's the dilemma of daycare.

"We are still in a pandemic and public health crisis despite what the mayor says to reach herd immunity, we need a vaccination rate of 70%," a demonstrator said.

"I would feel most comfortable knowing that everyone had been vaccinated and I was sharing a space with folks who have been vaccinated," another demonstrator said.

Another factor that Senator Charles Schumer has mentioned, is the fact that subway service has not returned to 24-hour service, which is a massive hurdle for the city workers who travel during those hours.

"News flash: this is New York City people work at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m. That's how we are," Schumer said.

According to a survey from the Partnership for New York City, only 10% of Manhattan office workers had returned to their desks by early March.

