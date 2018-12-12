NEW YORK (WABC) --The largest union for New York City's public housing system agreed to more flexible hours Wednesday in order to help address the problems plaguing NYCHA.
Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the city's the plan, dubbed "NYCHA 2.0," at a complex in Brooklyn.
The plan will resolve $24 billion in repairs and improve health and safety conditions for residents.
For the first time, Teamsters Local 237 agreed to expand their working hours. That will allow workers to respond immediately to needed emergency repairs.
The 10-year plan aims to deliver top-to-bottom renovations for 175,000 residents, as well as fund essential capital repairs across the rest of NYCHA's portfolio and launch aggressive new repair strategies to tackle lead paint, mold, elevators, heat and vermin.
NYCHA will also launch three new programs, called Build to Preserve, Transfer to Preserve, and Fix to Preserve.
Build to Preserve will deliver roughly $2 billion in capital repairs through new development on NYCHA land, while Transfer to Preserve will deliver approximately $1 billion in capital repairs through the sale of unutilized development rights, also known as air rights.
Fix to Preserve will improve services, infrastructure maintenance, and immediately address health and safety issues.
"These are the kind of top-to-bottom renovations NYCHA residents have waited decades to see," de Blasio said. "They will make an enormous difference in the lives of the 400,000 New Yorkers who call NYCHA home and make up the backbone of our neighborhoods. With new leadership, new resources and new programs, we are going to deliver the change NYCHA residents deserve."
The unveiling comes a few weeks after the city announced PACT to Preserve, which officials say will address $12.8 billion in overdue repairs in 62,000 NYCHA apartments - a third of NYCHA units, housing approximately 140,000 people - through public-private partnerships, including the Rental Assistance Demonstration program.
All 62,000 apartments will be converted to Section 8 funding with permanent affordability, and will be maintained and operated by quality private developers.
Renovations under this program have already been completed at the 1,395 apartments of Ocean Bay, with 8,900 more units in the process of resident engagement, predevelopment, or development leading to full conversion.
All 62,000 units will be completed on a rolling basis by 2028.
