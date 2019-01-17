WASHINGTON (WABC) --A freshman congresswoman from the New York City area is helping some of her Democratic colleagues use Twitter!
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is very vocal on social media, will be teaching a lesson on how to use Twitter more effectively.
He social savviness Ocasio-Cortez was especially apparent when she responded to the controversy around a college dance videowith a light-hearted tweet.
I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019
Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽
Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6
She will teach the class alongside Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut.
Ocasio-Cortez represents New York's 14th district, and at the age of 29, she's the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts