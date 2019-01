I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

A freshman congresswoman from the New York City area is helping some of her Democratic colleagues use Twitter! Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , who is very vocal on social media, will be teaching a lesson on how to use Twitter more effectively.He social savviness Ocasio-Cortez was especially apparent when she responded to the controversy around a college dance video with a light-hearted tweet.She will teach the class alongside Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut.Ocasio-Cortez represents New York's 14th district, and at the age of 29, she's the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress.----------