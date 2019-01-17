U.S. & WORLD

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to teach Democratic colleagues about Twitter

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sworn in on the opening day of the 116th Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WABC) --
A freshman congresswoman from the New York City area is helping some of her Democratic colleagues use Twitter!

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is very vocal on social media, will be teaching a lesson on how to use Twitter more effectively.

He social savviness Ocasio-Cortez was especially apparent when she responded to the controversy around a college dance videowith a light-hearted tweet.


She will teach the class alongside Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut.

Ocasio-Cortez represents New York's 14th district, and at the age of 29, she's the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress.

