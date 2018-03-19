A new pilot program launched Monday bans curb-side deliveries in parts of New York City during certain hours, and some business owners are unhappy.The goal is to ease congestion, but those who rely on deliveries at certain times say it will hurt their bottom line. They say they're trying to get back in the black, thanks to constant street construction and loss of parking that they say have made doing business harder than ever. But now, all they're seeing is orange. As in parking ticket orange.The new regulations have only gone into effect on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, where there cannot be any curb-side deliveries between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. or between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.Cars that disobeyed the new regulations were ticketed and towed, while trucks were moved along by police. The fine for parking during the banned times is $115.Small businesses owners tell Eyewitness News that it's not just a bad idea, it's horrendous. And it couldn't come at a worst time, as they've been dealing with a year of constant street construction outside their doors that limits parking and foot traffic.Currently, there is no word as to when the program will expand beyond Brooklyn and Queens.----------