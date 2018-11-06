VOTE 2018

Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts

Long lines in Greenpoint, Brooklyn where Twitter user @EugeneResnick reported on 1 working voting machine. (Eugene Resnick via Twitter)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Voting problems, especially broken scanners, were reported at some locations in New York City as voting began on Tuesday.

"Complaints of only one of four scanners working at PS 208 in my district," Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams tweeted.

The Board of Elections tweeted back that a technician had been dispatched, but many other problems around the city were being tweeted by voters.

Some reported hours-long waits to vote because of the problems,


One voter called Eyewitness News to report problems at District 30 in Woodside, Queens, saying "this place is a zoo" with only 2 out of 7 machines working.

Another voter tweeted us from P.S. 22 on Staten Island to report malfunctioning scanners.


And in the Bronx, a voter reported that all but one machine was broken.



Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer also found long lines at PS 103 in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx. Seven of 8 scanners were not working early Tuesday morning. They had fixed some by 11:00 a.m., but 3 were still broken and the lines were still long.

A similar situation in Greenpoint, where Eugene Resnick also reported only one working machine.


