Port Authority considers options for bus terminal future

FILE - People walk past Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Plans to build a new Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York are moving forward.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Thursday it is starting a formal environmental review process to replace the crumbling, 1950s-era facility with a new terminal on the same spot in midtown Manhattan.

The terminal has been criticized by commuters for its leaky ceilings, faulty air conditioners, dirty rest rooms and frequent delays.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton told Bill Ritter on Up Close last Sunday that he was 100 percent committed to rebuilding the bus terminal.

"This is a very important residential and business community in Manhattan. The imperative of rebuilding the bus terminal is unquestioned. It is old. It is below par. It is undersized in terms of the challenge. So, we are moving it forward," he said.

Plans for a new bus terminal have been progressing slowly in recent years. A proposal to build a new facility a block west in Manhattan encountered strong opposition from New York lawmakers in 2016.

The facility serves more than 200,000 travelers daily.

Some information from The Associated Press

