POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush continuing to gain strength during hospitalization

EMBED </>More Videos

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

President George H.W. Bush is continuing his recovery at Methodist Hospital, where his doctors are pleased with his recovery, a spokesperson says.

Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will remain at Methodist Hospital as he continues to regain strength.
RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

On Sunday, April 22, President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. The day before, Barbara Bush was laid to rest in College Station following a funeral service in Houston. President Bush was present throughout the memorial events.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhealthhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News