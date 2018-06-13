SACRAMENTO, California --A proposal to divide California into three states will be on the November statewide ballot.
Backers of CAL 3 said last month they collected and delivered 600,000 signatures to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's Office, surpassing the 365,000 required by law to qualify for the ballot.
CAL 3 is led by venture capitalist Tim Draper.
The proposal calls for three states to be formed:
Northern California, roughly the Bay Area to the Oregon border; California, which would include six coastal counties, including Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, San Benito and Ventura; and Southern California, which would go from Fresno to San Diego, excluding those six coastal counties.
Click here to see a map of how California would be split under CAL 3.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts