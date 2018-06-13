POLITICS

Proposal to split California into 3 states will be on November ballot

EMBED </>More Videos

A proposal to divide California into three states is now eligible for the November statewide ballot.

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, California --
A proposal to divide California into three states will be on the November statewide ballot.

Backers of CAL 3 said last month they collected and delivered 600,000 signatures to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's Office, surpassing the 365,000 required by law to qualify for the ballot.

CAL 3 is led by venture capitalist Tim Draper.

The proposal calls for three states to be formed:

Northern California, roughly the Bay Area to the Oregon border; California, which would include six coastal counties, including Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, San Benito and Ventura; and Southern California, which would go from Fresno to San Diego, excluding those six coastal counties.

Click here to see a map of how California would be split under CAL 3.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniastate politicsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
People may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News