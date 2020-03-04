Politics

Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- A pair of protesters rushed onto the stage as former Vice President Joe Biden was delivering remarks in Los Angeles and celebrating his string of Super Tuesday victories.

With his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, standing alongside him, the former VP was in the middle of his speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center when an unidentified woman stormed the platform.

What the woman was shouting was unclear as a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her away.

A moment later, another woman climbed up to the stage waving two handheld signs - a Biden 2020 campaign sign and another with an image of a cow and the words "LET DAIRY DIE."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprotestjoe biden
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results: AP source
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
AccuWeather: Sunshine and breezy
Man with BB gun on rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
MTA bus driver accused of spitting on passenger in NYC speaks out
Show More
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Congregants self-quarantine, Temple suspends services over coronavirus case
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News