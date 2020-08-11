Pres. Trump, politicians react to Joe Biden's VP pick Sen. Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump

President Barack Obama

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former UN ambassador Susan Rice

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)

I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack pic.twitter.com/pxNnv5bGD2 — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 11, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Filled with joy that Sen. @KamalaHarris is our Vice Presidential nominee! This is a historic moment, and I know that her leadership, experience, and character will help move our country forward when she and @JoeBiden take back the White House! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 11, 2020

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

@KamalaHarris is a great choice for Vice President.



Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Fnv9SgWxDc — Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020

Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate

Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. I look forward to doing all I can for Team #BidenHarris! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Congratulations to @kamalaharris and @JoeBiden on a fantasic and historic ticket. Now, let’s go win! https://t.co/gspoW29xUb — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 11, 2020

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

I look forward to working as hard as I can to elect Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. Our nation needs a President—and our troops deserve a commander in chief—who is competent, effective and has the empathy needed to lead this great, diverse country through these difficult times. — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) August 11, 2020

Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020

