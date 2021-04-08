Politics

Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he's running for governor of New York, says 'Cuomo's got to go'

NEW YORK -- Rep. Lee Zeldin formally entered the race for governor next year, declaring "Cuomo's got to go" in a campaign clearly centered on the embattled three-term incumbent.

Zeldin made the announcement on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, a day after former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's son revealed he was "seriously considering" a run.



The 35-year-old Andrew Giuliani said he talked to former President Donald Trump about his possible run Monday, but Politico reported Wednesday that Trump is "said to be partial" to Zeldin.

Both the Suffolk and Nassau County Republican leaders on Wednesday issued a joint statement in support of Zeldin, of Shirley.



Rob Astorino, the party's 2014 nominee for governor, is expected to join the two other contenders at the Republican county leaders' meeting in Albany later this month, where they will court top state party leaders.

