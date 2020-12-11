Politics

Max Rose files paperwork for possible run at NYC mayor

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Democratic Rep. Max Rose has filed his candidacy for the 2021 New York City mayoral race.

Rose filed his paperwork with the campaign finance board on Thursday to begin raising money for a possible run.

RELATED VIDEO | Max Rose delivers emotional farewell speech to Congress
U.S. Rep. Max Rose reflected on his two years of service to New York's 11th Congressional District in an emotional farewell speech.


The congressman lost to Republican Nicole Malliotakis in a highly contentious race for the New York district that includes Staten Island.

Rose now joins a crowded field of candidates looking to succeed current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia also entered the race on Thursday.

She made the announcement in a YouTube video saying that the next four years will be make or break for the city.

RELATED | Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams throws hat in ring for NYC mayoral run
Adams announced his mayoral run on YouTube.


