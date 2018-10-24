Suspicious package found near Clintons' Chappaqua home

CHAPPAQUA, Westchester County (WABC) --A suspicious package was found near the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
New Castle police and the FBI are now investigating. But believe it may be a hoax.
The package was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
So far, officials say it is not an improvised explosive device.
Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.
