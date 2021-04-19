Politics

Race for NYC mayor: Teachers' Union endorses Scott Stringer

By
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A large and diverse group is running for mayor of New York City and a new poll shows Andrew Yang is on top followed by two veteran elected officials: Eric Adams and Scott Stringer.

The powerful NYC Teachers' Union just announced it was endorsing Stringer.



The Delegate Assembly of the United Federation of Teachers, the union's highest decision-making body, made the announcement Monday.

Last Wednesday, Stringer also got the endorsement of the Working Families Party.

The liberal, left-wing party has backed candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders in the presidential race.

"Look, I was excited because a lot of people wanted to be the choice of the Working Families Party," Stringer said.

For Stringer, the endorsement means troops on the ground and some attention while not many New Yorkers are thinking about the mayor's race yet.

Usually endorsements don't matter that much, but this year it's different.

There are so many candidates running and also New Yorkers will have ranked choice voting; so instead of voting for just one candidate, voters will rank them one through five -- and because of all of that -- this year endorsements may make a big difference.

Related topics:
politicsnew york citylower manhattannew york city politicsworking familiesdemocratsunionsmayor bill de blasio
