Race for NYC mayor: Teachers' Union endorses Scott Stringer

The powerful NYC Teachers' Union just announced it was endorsing Stringer.
🚨 It's official! @UFT Delegate Assembly has just voted to endorse @scottmstringer for NYC Mayor. @UFT_action— UFT (@UFT) April 19, 2021
The Delegate Assembly of the United Federation of Teachers, the union's highest decision-making body, made the announcement Monday.
Last Wednesday, Stringer also got the endorsement of the Working Families Party.
The liberal, left-wing party has backed candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders in the presidential race.
"Look, I was excited because a lot of people wanted to be the choice of the Working Families Party," Stringer said.
For Stringer, the endorsement means troops on the ground and some attention while not many New Yorkers are thinking about the mayor's race yet.
Usually endorsements don't matter that much, but this year it's different.
There are so many candidates running and also New Yorkers will have ranked choice voting; so instead of voting for just one candidate, voters will rank them one through five -- and because of all of that -- this year endorsements may make a big difference.
