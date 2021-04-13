Uniformed Fire Officers Association endorses Eric Adams for mayor

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams picked up a major endorsement from the city's first responders on Tuesday.The FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association threw their support behind Adams at a rally outside of Engine Company 282 and Ladder Company 148 in Borough Park."As we come out of the other side of this pandemic, there will be many challenges that we will face," FDNY-Uniformed Fire Officers Association President Jake Lemonda said. "Our next mayor needs to understand these challenges. Our next mayor needs to understand our communities. The UFOA is convinced Eric is the person to meet these challenges head on."The union represents more than 8,000 active duty and retired New York City fire officers.It's the first uniformed services union to endorse any candidate in the crowded race.Lemonda urged all New York City residents to stand behind Adams."Let's bring back New York City to the best of times," he said.Adams welcomed the support."This is such a significant endorsement for my campaign," Adams said. "I know what it means to have this organization stand and say, 'Eric, we are going to be side by side with you as we fight on behalf of our city.' This is not a race for mayor. This is a race to save the city of New York. We cannot go backwards."----------