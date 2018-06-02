Thousands in NYC, nationally rally against gun violence

NEW YORK (WABC) --In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, the issue of gun violence is stronger than ever, especially among the youth.
Thousands are raising their voices during a march to stop the senseless deaths caused by guns in communities across New York City and the country.
Saturday's march begins in Brooklyn, heads over the Brooklyn Bridge and ends in Manhattan for an anti-gun rally.
“Before we step on this bridge, let’s remember those we lost who we loved...” @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/F4WRG3qved— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) June 2, 2018
Youth Over Guns, a gun violence prevention organization in NYC, is hosting the event. The group was formed just after the deadly Parkland shooting back in February.
Gun violence survivors, family members, activists, students and members of the local communities will voice their concerns. Among the crowd will be Aalayah Eastmond, who survived the shooting in Parkland, Florida.
