Former President Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former President Trump will return to New York City next week for his first visit since leaving office.The NYPD will be providing additional security around Trump Tower, where police presence has significantly scaled back over the past month.East 56th Street was reopened to traffic following the inauguration, but barricades will be put in place and parking will be restricted during the visit.Trump could arrive as early as Sunday night.----------