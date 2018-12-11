“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

President Trump is scrambling to find a new White House Chief of Staff. John Kelly is leaving at the end of the year and reportedly there's no plan B after the president's first pick for a replacement turned down the job.There are new reports that say Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may be considered for the position.It all comes as the president defends himself against federal investigations.President Trump's search for a new chief of staff comes as multiple investigations heat up and democrats prepare to take over the house"The president will make the right choice of chief of staff when he's ready," Jared Kushner said.The president's son in law and advisor, Kushner on Fox News, praising outgoing White House Chief of Staff Kelly.Sources say Trump and Kelly have had a strained relationship.The Washington Post reports after the Vice President's Chief of Staff Nick Ayers turned down the job to replace Kelly, the president has "No plan B."The new Chief of Staff will likely help the president navigate the mounting legal troubles and talk of possible impeachment by the democratic led house.The president claimed last week's closed door testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey on the Russia investigation revealed there was no collusion with his 2016 campaign.Earlier he tweeted, "Democrats can't find a smocking gun." The president misspelled smoking as he dismissed what prosecutors are calling illegal hush money payments to two women he had alleged affairs with years ago.Tuesday morning, a bipartisan group of 44 former senators published a Washington Post Op Ed warning of a constitutional crisis.They sounded the alarm saying this country is entering a dangerous period ahead of the Mueller report and it's up to the senate to defend our democracy.----------