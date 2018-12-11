POLITICS

Trump's Chief of Staff search may include Fmr. NJ Governor Chris Christie

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenneth Moton has the latest on the search for a replacement. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

By
WASHINGTON --
President Trump is scrambling to find a new White House Chief of Staff. John Kelly is leaving at the end of the year and reportedly there's no plan B after the president's first pick for a replacement turned down the job.

There are new reports that say Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may be considered for the position.

It all comes as the president defends himself against federal investigations.

President Trump's search for a new chief of staff comes as multiple investigations heat up and democrats prepare to take over the house

"The president will make the right choice of chief of staff when he's ready," Jared Kushner said.

The president's son in law and advisor, Kushner on Fox News, praising outgoing White House Chief of Staff Kelly.

Sources say Trump and Kelly have had a strained relationship.

The Washington Post reports after the Vice President's Chief of Staff Nick Ayers turned down the job to replace Kelly, the president has "No plan B."

The new Chief of Staff will likely help the president navigate the mounting legal troubles and talk of possible impeachment by the democratic led house.

The president claimed last week's closed door testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey on the Russia investigation revealed there was no collusion with his 2016 campaign.

Earlier he tweeted, "Democrats can't find a smocking gun." The president misspelled smoking as he dismissed what prosecutors are calling illegal hush money payments to two women he had alleged affairs with years ago.


Tuesday morning, a bipartisan group of 44 former senators published a Washington Post Op Ed warning of a constitutional crisis.

They sounded the alarm saying this country is entering a dangerous period ahead of the Mueller report and it's up to the senate to defend our democracy.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpchris christiejohn kellyWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Democrats raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
More Politics
Top Stories
Bronx teen fatally struck by ambulette after argument
MTA updating antiquated subway speed limits to cut delays
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Exclusive: Woman recounts subway attack that fractured her spine
HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Family wants answers in murder of LI attorney in Turks and Caicos
Show More
Girl, 3, dies after being found unresponsive at LI day care
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Power outage in part of Queens caused by balloons
Officer scales building, rescues 4 from NJ condo fire
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old linked to unsolved rape
More News