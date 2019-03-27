British Prime Minister May says she'll resign once Brexit deal is done

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers she is prepared to step down "earlier than I intended" in order to win passage of her divorce deal from the European Union.May told lawmakers from the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that she wanted to do what was right for the country.The comments marked the first time May signaled she was prepared to quit in order to secure the necessary votes for the passage of the Brexit divorce deal she has negotiated with the EU but which has been rejected heavily on two occasions by lawmakers.She says, "I know there is a desire for a new approach - and new leadership - in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won't stand in the way of that."