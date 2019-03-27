Politics

British Prime Minister May says she'll resign once Brexit deal is done

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing street to attend her weekly Prime Minster's Questions at the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers she is prepared to step down "earlier than I intended" in order to win passage of her divorce deal from the European Union.

May told lawmakers from the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that she wanted to do what was right for the country.

The comments marked the first time May signaled she was prepared to quit in order to secure the necessary votes for the passage of the Brexit divorce deal she has negotiated with the EU but which has been rejected heavily on two occasions by lawmakers.

She says, "I know there is a desire for a new approach - and new leadership - in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won't stand in the way of that."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsworld newsu.s. & worldtheresa may
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of recording women inside LI tanning salons
6 hurt, 2 cats killed in NYCHA fire; Tenants blame lack of heat
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Show More
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
AccuWeather: Chill in the air before warmup
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
NYPD: Man tries to steal drink, slashes bodega clerk's face
Powerball jackpot surges to $750M for Wednesday drawing
More TOP STORIES News