Up Close: Rep. Peter King on the Robert Mueller testimony

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller was on the hot seat for nearly seven hours last week, testifying on Capitol Hill about the Russia investigation.Many Democrats were hoping his testimony will help them make their case for impeachment. But President Trump says the Democrats failed.This week we talk with veteran Congressman Peter King of Long Island about what happens now.Also with us to discuss the Mueller testimony are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.Plus we'll talk with Marielys Divanne, Vice President of the United Way of New York City, about 'Once Upon a Summer', a six-week literacy and enrichment progra to make sure kids keep reading during their long summer vacation.