Up Close: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After dropping out of the presidential race in August, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is back in the Senate full-time, fighting the policies of President Trump and pushing her agenda.

This is Gillibrand's 10th year in the Senate. She was first chosen by Governor David Paterson to replace Hillary Clinton after she was appointed Secretary of State.

She then won a special election in 2010 and went on to win two full terms. Sen. Gillibrand joins us on this week's Up Close.
Also this week, what kind of issue would unite Lindsay Graham, Mitch McConnell, and Nancy Pelosi? Withdrawing US troops from Syria.

With us to discuss it are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.
