Politics

WABC-TV to host NYC mayoral debate in person on June 2

EMBED <>More Videos

WABC-TV to host NYC mayoral debate in person on June 2

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will host the next debate for the New York City mayoral race in person on June 2.

It will be the first such debate since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The debate will be broadcasted on Channel 7 next month. WABC-TV and our parent company Disney issued the following statement:

"After receiving the final list of candidates this weekend and much due diligence reviewing the safety protocols, our team is now confident that we can host the June 2 mayoral debate with the candidates in person. The safety of our employees and anyone entering the building is our priority, so we are asking the candidates to follow our mandated safety guidelines. We have sent them to the NYC Campaign Finance Board, and all of the candidates will receive them shortly. We look forward to providing all of you with the best possible debate experience and are glad you are tuning into ABC7."

Eight Democrats have qualified for the next debate and plan on attending.

The Democratic debate will air, commercial free, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first hour will air on Channel 7, and the second hour will shift to digital and streaming platforms of ABC7NY.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityrepublicansnew york city politicsdebateelection daydemocratswabcprimary debatepoliticselectionandrew yangmayor bill de blasionyc mayor
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD reflects on George Floyd protests 1 year later
Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during rooftop party speaks out
Asian man pushed onto subway tracks in Queens
11-year-old girl who saved brother from choking hailed as hero
Listen: Scientists record humpback whales singing off New York
Good Samaritan saves 2 teens ejected from dirt bike during fiery crash
Crime takes center stage as race for NYC mayor heats up
Show More
Oregon hiker found alive after 17 days alone in wilderness
NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated on Friday
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
'Hadestown' jumps ahead of pack to welcome Broadway audiences
Homecoming 21 provides grave locations for 44,000 WWI soldiers
More TOP STORIES News