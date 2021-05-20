WABC-TV to host NYC mayoral debate in person on June 2

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will host the next debate for the New York City mayoral race in person on June 2.It will be the first such debate since the start of the COVID pandemic.The debate will be broadcasted on Channel 7 next month. WABC-TV and our parent company Disney issued the following statement:"After receiving the final list of candidates this weekend and much due diligence reviewing the safety protocols, our team is now confident that we can host the June 2 mayoral debate with the candidates in person. The safety of our employees and anyone entering the building is our priority, so we are asking the candidates to follow our mandated safety guidelines. We have sent them to the NYC Campaign Finance Board, and all of the candidates will receive them shortly. We look forward to providing all of you with the best possible debate experience and are glad you are tuning into ABC7."Eight Democrats have qualified for the next debate and plan on attending.The Democratic debate will air, commercial free, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.The first hour will air on Channel 7, and the second hour will shift to digital and streaming platforms of ABC7NY.----------