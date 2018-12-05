WASHINGTON --Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral encompasses four days of events, from his arrival in Washington to his burial in Texas on Thursday.
Former President George W. Bush delivered one of the eulogies for his father. The invitation-only funeral service began Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania were in attendance.
Aside from family, which includes former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, a full list of attendees has been released by a Bush family spokesperson.
Former Presidents and First Ladies:
President & Mrs. Obama
President & Mrs. Clinton (& daughter Chelsea Clinton)
President & Mrs. Carter
The following world leaders are expected to attend:
Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Rania Al-Abdullah, King and Queen of Jordan
Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of Australia, and his wife Lady Lynne Cosgrove
Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany
HRH Charles, Prince of Wales
Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prince of Bahrain
Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar
Anibal Vaco, former President of Portugal
Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia
Lech Walesa, former President of Poland
Carlos Salinas, former President of Mexico
Sir John Major, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and his wife Dame Norma Major
Nasser Alahmed Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister of Kuwait
Yasuo Fukuda, former Prime Minister of Japan
John Swan, former Premier of Bermuda
Children of deceased US Presidents:
Susan Ford Bales
Tricia Nixon Cox & Edward Cox
Luci Baines Johnson & Ian Turpin
Lynda Johnson Robb & Senator Charles Robb
FUNERAL CEREMONY:
Special honor guard:
Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford,
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva,
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Army Gen. Mark A. Milley,
Chief of Staff of the Army
Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller,
Commandant of the Marine Corps
Navy Adm. John M. Richardson,
Chief of Naval Operations
Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein,
Chief of Staff of the Air Force
Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel,
Chief of National Guard Bureau
Coast Guard Adm. Paul F. Zukunft,
Commandant of the Coast Guard
HONORARY PALLBEARERS:
Navy Adm. John Aquilino
Navy Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller
Retired Navy Vice Adm. Frank Pandolfe
Retired Navy Vice Adm. Nora Tyson
Navy Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell
Retired Navy Rear Adm. David Thomas, Jr.
Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle
Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Evans
Navy Rear Adm. William Pennington
Retired Navy Rear Adm. Brian Luther
Retired Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Nosal
Navy Capt. Sean Bailey
Retired Navy Capt. Kevin O'Flaherty
ORDER OF SERVICE:
Organ Prelude, George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)
Musical Prelude
"Nocturne," The United States Marine Orchestra
"Lay me Low," The Armed Forces Chorus
"Our Town," The United States Marine Orchestra
"My Song in the Night," The Armed Forces Chorus
"Hymn to the Fallen" & "America the Beautiful," The Armed Forces
Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra
Musical Honors
"Four Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and "For All the
Saints," The United States Coast Guard Band
The Reception of the Body, The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding
Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend
Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington
Introit
"My house shall be called a house of prayer," The Cathedral Choir
The Anthems in Procession, The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector,
St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas
Hymn
"Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven"
The Collect for Burial, The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean,
Washington National Cathedral
The First Reading
Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Mrs. Lauren Bush Lauren & Ms. Ashley Walker Bush
Tribute, Mr. Jon Meacham, Presidential Historian and Author
Anthem
"The King of love my shepherd is," The Cathedral Choir
The Second Reading
Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Mrs. Jenna Bush Hager
Tribute, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Eighteenth Prime Minister of
Canada
Tribute, The Honorable Alan K. Simpson, former United States Senator, Wyoming
Anthem
"Last full measure of devotion," Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces
Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra
Tribute, The Honorable George W. Bush, Forty-Third President of the United States
Anthem
"O God, our help in ages past," The Armed Forces Chorus with the United
States Marine Orchestra
The Holy Gospel, Matthew 5:14-16, The Very Reverend Randolph
Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral
Homily, The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin's
Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas
Musical Reflection, "Friends", Michael W. Smith (soloist)
The Apostles' Creed
The Lord's Prayer, Ronan Tynan (soloist)
The Prayers, The Reverend Canon Jan Naylor Cope, Provost,
Washington National Cathedral
Anthem
"Eternal Father, strong to save," The Armed Forces Chorus with
The United States Marine Orchestra
The Commendation, The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde,
Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington; The Very
Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington
National Cathedral; The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr.,
Rector, Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas
The Blessing, The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding
Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church
The Dismissal, The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith,
Dean, Washington National Cathedral
Hymn
"For all the saints"
Musical Honors, The United States Coast Guard Band
"Four Ruffles and Flourishes"
"Hail to the Chief"
"Holy God, we praise thy Name"
Organ Postlude, George Fergus, Organist, Washington National
Cathedral
Final," from "Symphonie I, Op. 14"
The Associated Press contributed to this report.